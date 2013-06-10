IS Group Manufactures Excellent Signs Which Are Not Only Great to Look at but Also Communicate Your Brand

Flintshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- IS Group offers excellent signage. IS Group uses the most innovative materials and state-of-the art fabrication processes to produce architectural retail or wayfinding signs. Their in-house design team is skilled at working with existing themes or creating fresh ideas to ensure that the sign is carried out creatively and consistently for optimum branding, function and compliance.



They produce excellent architectural signage which not only looks amazing during the day but also looks striking at night. They put the right lighting in order to properly showcase the work of art. They make sure that it will not only be a center of attraction in terms of beauty but will also attract and generate new business and bring in new clients.



The signage they manufacture is durable, maintenance is simple, and one will never have to replace it due to fading, peeling, discoloration, or any sort of weather damage. Their wayfinding signs aim to make navigation around unfamiliar grounds and buildings as simple as possible.



While designing and giving the finishing touch to the product, they make sure that company names and logos need to be recognised at a glance and directional instructions should be instantly understood. By using good color themes and logos, they make sure signage systems carry brand identity throughout. They ensure that signs should be effective and at the same time must be easily readable. Their retail signage is also displayed and positioned at the heart of shopping centres to ensure maximum visability.



About IS Group

IS Group is all about the best creative design and leading edge production, so one can be confident that their signs will be on brief every time, delivering optimum visual impact backed up by quality for long-lasting results. The contract will be handled by an experienced project manager, from arranging a quotation, design or artwork to visualising the sign, through to keeping the client updated regarding their order until installation has taken place.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.is-group.co.uk .



Contact Address:

IS Group

Enterprise House

Unit 1

Aber Park Industrial Estate

Flintshire

CH6 5EX

Tel: +44 (0)1352 792 000