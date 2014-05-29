Flintshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- IS Group now announces the manufacturing of heritage signs to enrich the heritage experience for locals. The attempt to create heritage signs is also to boost tourism industry with great visual impact. IS Group has received top-notch heritage and interpretation projects.Their team is a combination of creativity and skilled members, who deliver the finest quality heritage signs.



IS Group has been constantly delivering quality projects in the heritage sector with their creative heritage signs services. They are getting a lot of popular projects where clients are receiving customized service. They are creating perfect signage for clients by experienced Image makers and design consultant. Their creations such as totems,wall mounted signs,lecterns and even statement pieces such as an iron globe are highly praised by the clients.



One of the representatives from the company states,“Following the inspiring Chester walls and Rochdale canal projects completed in December 2012, IS Group’s interpretative installations have enriched the heritage experience for locals and boosts tourism with great visual impact.Heritage and interpretation projects have been well received recently at IS Group and the team has fully enjoyed working within the heritage sector. IS have been busy producing the perfect signage for a colorful range of bespoke illustrations by design consultants, Imagemakers, including lecterns, wall mounted signs, totems and even statement pieces such as the iron globe.”



IS Group also creates and delivers monolith signs. They have more than 30 years of experience in creating and delivering quality monolith signs. They have a penchant desire for delivering quality architectural and DDA signage. They offer comprehensive bespoke signage requirement.



About IS Group

IS Group, a leading UK signage manufacturer, specializing in customized signage solutions. With over 30 years delivering a range of signs from monoliths and way-finding to architectural and DDA signage, IS Group offers full turnkey solutions including expert consultancy services and complete project management. The company supports bespoke signage requirements from design to installation, on time and on budget.



For more information, please visit http://www.is-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Enterprise House

Unit 1, Aber Park Industrial Estate

Flintshire

CH6 5EX

Tel: 01352 792 000

Fax: 01352 792 001

Email: info@ is-group.co.uk