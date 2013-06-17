Is Idol Lash a Scam? See What a Real User Has to Say

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Idol lash is increasingly growing in popularity. Idol lash has been featured in ABC, CBS, Fox as well as popular fashion and beauty magazines. Who can you really trust when you want to know if the product actually works? Your best source is women who have used the product. On her blog, Idollashreview.net, she posts real before and after photos as well as giving you the pros and cons of using the product. Check out her blog here. Is this product a scam? Let’s take a closer look.



Idol Lash – The Company



The makers of Idol Lash are compromised of a dedicated staff of researchers who have previously worked for other big companies in the cosmetic industry. They are a member of the Natural Products Association and have been in business since 2002. Their goal was to make safe all natural products that produce results.



Idol Lash Claim



The makers of the conditioner contain ingredients that are supposed to make your eyelashes thicker, longer, and darker. The claim on their website itself is that you can see results in as little as two weeks.



Idol Lash Ingredients



They use several natural extracts that are supposed to do wonders for your eyelashes. These ingredients are supposed to contain vitamins and proteins which help you to build stronger, thicker eyelashes. Some of the ingredients include honey and coconut extract.



One of the most effective ingredients in the eyelash conditioner is kelp. Kelp is found across the world in warm oceans. Kelp contains an array of vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin K, calcium and folic acid. Folic acid is used to stimulate new cell growth which in turn helps to stimulate growth in your eyelash hair follicles.



Idol lash Verdict



Whenever you’re considering buying a product, you want verifiable proof that a product actually works. To prove it’s effectiveness, the company did a clinical test with a group of women ranging in age of 24-48. They were given a conditioner with 10% of Idol Lash. The women applied the conditioner once a night for two weeks. There was an average eyelash growth of 25% and increase in thickness of 82%.



Did It work for Nikki Pesola?



