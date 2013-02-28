Is It Now Time for a Female Pope? A New Book Has Been Launched

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- This suspense novel presciently focuses attention “on this real world conundrum of who the next Pope will be. People all over the world, many who obviously have no connection with the Catholic Church, seem to care passionately. For millions of unbelievers and people of other faiths, this question of the next Pope has become a lightning rod for an aspiration by humankind to do something important, better.” (p. 313, The Armageddon Choice)



How might things unfold so the next Pope is a woman?



The possibility of this happening has been explored in a just published book, The Armageddon Choice .



People are in fact rushing to anewpope.com to cast their vote for a female Pope.



The novel, The Armageddon Choice is the concluding novel in The Consciousness Trilogy. The three novels, solve mysteries surrounding the Enneagram, while providing templates for understanding a mystical Christian path of spiritual transformation, a path of transformation of American government to real democracy, and a path of spiritual transformation for humankind. The opportunity to select a new Pope is an opportunity to accelerate all these transformations.



Don Carroll, the author of The Consciousness Trilogy, and the other novels in the series: Hacking Toward Consciousness , The End of Democracy , can be reached at through the authors website http://www.doncarroll.com/ or at carroll.williamdon@gmail.com



Don Carroll



