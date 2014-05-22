Sebastian, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Lymphedema Association of Saskatchewan hosted a Lymphedema Diagnosis Management and Care Symposium in Prince Albert, last May 9-10 at the Travelodge. An evidence-based information and updates on diagnosis, care and management of lymphedema were discussed.



According to the event organizer, the goal of the symposium was to educate people since very little is known about the condition. Primarily, they invited all medical and health-care professionals and also lymphedema patients, guests, and other interested personnel.



Within the Medicare age population in the U.S., the number of persons diagnosed with lymphedema, or at risk of developing it, went up to 6.8 million individuals. Most of them often neglected or ignored this condition.



Lymphedema, otherwise known as lymphatic obstruction, is a disease which very few are familiar with. It is said that if left untreated, it would lead to infection, disfigurement, disability or even death. It is actually a collection of fluid in the tissue, usually in the limbs, caused by lymph nodes being removed or damaged.



The lymphatic system is crucial to keeping a body in a healthy state. Mainly, it circulates protein-rich lymph fluid throughout the body, collecting bacteria, viruses and waste products. The lymphatic system carries the fluid and harmful substances through the lymph vessels, which lead to lymph nodes. Then, the wastes are filtered out by lymphocytes (infection- fighting cells that live in lymph nodes), and eventually flushed from the body.



Meanwhile, whether one is well-informed or is not so much educated about lymphedema, it is important to get the possible treatment though it is incurable and one is through lymphedema therapy.



The goal of lymphedema therapy is primarily to restore function, reduce physical and psychological suffering, and prevent the development of infection. This therapy, which includes skin care, manual lymphatic drainage treatment special bandaging, exercises and assessment for appropriate compression garment, helps reduce a patient's fluid build- up quickly. In addition, a lymphedema therapist knows how to proactively reduce swelling.



Lymphedema is an important consideration for clinicians who care for cancer patients because of its relatively high frequency and significant functional and quality of life implications for patients.



Today, there are more options than ever for treating lymphedema, and many have demonstrated some effectiveness in research studies. Good news to know that many studies have exerted efforts on giving possible solution to this condition. As for now, more research and symposium are needed to discuss and know more about the lymphedema.



About The Academy of Lymphatic Studies

The Academy of Lymphatic Studies provides education and training in Lymphedema Management. They are the leading school in the United States for lymphedema training certification for health care professionals in Manual Lymph Drainage (MLD) and Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT).



The mission of the Academy of Lymphatic Studies is to promote high professional standards and the continuing professional competence of health care practitioners by promoting the quality and integrity of continuing education to practitioners in the field of lymphedema management