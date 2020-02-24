Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.



Ask for the PDF Brochure at https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/257755



Biofertilizer has a low concentration. The top five companies account for more than 12.56 % of market share. Novozymes, Agri Life, Symborg, xi'an Delong Bio-industry and Maboshi are the tycoons of Biofertilizer. Novozymes is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 3.98% in 2015.



- In terms of application, biofertilizer can be applied in cereals & grains, pulses & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables and other. Pulses & oilseeds accounted for the largest market with about 44.33% of the global consumption for biofertilizer in 2015.



- The worldwide market for Biofertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 3340 million US$ in 2024, from 2190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



- This report focuses on the Biofertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers;



Novozymes, Biomax, RIZOBACTER, Agri Life, Symborg, National Fertilizers Limited, Batian, Xi'an Delong Bio-industry, Maboshi, Fertilzer King, Jinggeng Tianxia, Taigu Biological, Taibao Biological, Genliduo Bio-Tech, Beijing Leili Group, Qingdong Nongke, Yunye, Aokun Biological, XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology, Laimujia



Market Segment by Type, covers

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



For any Quiry or Customization, Talk to our Industry Expert @ https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/257755



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Biofertilizer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.



Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biofertilizer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biofertilizer in 2017 and 2018.



Chapter 3, the Biofertilizer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.



Chapter 4, the Biofertilizer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.



Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.



Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.



Chapter 12, Biofertilizer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.



Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biofertilizer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



Else Place an Enquiry on "Global Biofertilizer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024" @ www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/257755