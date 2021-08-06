Is QuickBooks Enterprise the Right Choice for a Small Business

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise is recommended for larger companies with sales larger than $1 million and 20 to 250 employees.



QuickBooks Enterprise can support up to 30 simultaneous users, because of which it is considered the most robust edition. Enterprise also allows for the most transactions, multiple locations, and faster processing with larger limits and has enhanced reporting capabilities, like additional user permissions and restrictions. Enterprise also allows for more customization and filtering to enhance and identify trends and key performance insights in a quicker fashion.



QuickBooks Enterprise is the most expensive of QuickBooks's suite of accounting software options According to E-Tech's John Rocha, this version of QuickBooks would just be the right fit if a business has employees in specialized roles and functions, with multiple locations that need to be tracked and managed.



"As your business needs change, QuickBooks Enterprise lets you add more users - up to a maximum of 30 users – and is available in 1-10 user, and 30-user licenses. You can add users up to a 10-user license. If you currently have 10 users, you can upgrade to a 30-user license," Rocha said. "Under these circumstances, most small businesses do not realize that QuickBooks Enterprise may not be the software they need especially if do not exceed the 14,500 products, customers, or vendors. Most company files do not exceed those limits and in such cases, QuickBooks Pro and Premier can offer the required features at a very economical price," Rocha said.



For businesses that are just getting started and wanting to try out QuickBooks, Pro is a very cost-effective and manageable tool. This version of QuickBooks helps create invoices, paying and tracking bills.



For those considering a switch to QuickBooks Pro, E-Tech's conversion service can downgrade an Enterprise data file to Pro or Premier by accessing data directly. The service includes the complete conversion of all data including payroll and service subscriptions, with a full money-back guarantee.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In our 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, we have assisted over a 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements.



We offer a range of services for existing QuickBooks users and provide comprehensive solutions for small businesses. Additionally, our expertise covers the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk