Is Saffron Extract - Another Weight Loss Phenomenon or Just Another Diet Fad?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Saffron Extract is widely available on the market these days, but one company called Saffron Extract Select is pleased to offer a free bottle on selected packages, to those customers who want help in beginning a weight loss regimen. Also know as Satiereal Saffron Extract , a high quality supplement that is effective in promoting weight loss, especially during the early stages. The manufacturers offer a guarantee of the success of the program, with money back to assure that customers get full benefits of the ingredients.



Speaking in explanation of the way the product works, a website spokesperson explained, "The natural ingredients in Saffron Extract works by elevating serotonin levels throughout the body. Serotonin is a factor in moods and in the control of appetites. When serotonin levels are too low, unhealthy dietary choices are more common. The lack of serotonin in the bloodstream is also linked to binge eating. The product naturally enhances levels of the component in the body so that you feel more positive and your appetite is reduced."



He continues, "When you make healthy food choices and avoid binge eating, you will find that weight loss is achievable. You feel full more quickly, so you won't consume as many calories. You can avoid high calorie snacks by using the extract, particularly those that feature processed sugars. Consuming fewer calories will result in a gradual weight loss in a healthier manner."



Research studies have shown positive results from the testing of claims by the manufacturer. Recently, two clinical studies showed decreased food intake in one hundred percent of the subjects. There is a decreased appetite reported in 84 percent of the subjects.



Learn more about the free offer being presented on selected bottles of Saffron Extract by visiting the web pages at http://SaffronExtractFreeOffer.com today. Members of the press and individuals who have questions about the contents of this press release are invited to contact the firm at the location below.



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Media Contact:

Company Name: Global Solutions

Address: Los Angeles, CA

Contact Telephone Number: (818) 303-9260

Email: info@saffronextractfreeoffer.com

Website: http://saffronextractfreeoffer.com

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