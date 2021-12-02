Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2021 -- When stressed, the adrenal glands release adrenaline and cortisol, known as the stress hormones, in order to enact the body's fight or flight response system. Long-term exposure to these hormones is the root cause of the negative health impact stress has on us. Contact your Miami dentist at Assure a Smile if you are concerned about how your oral health and stress levels may be linked.



The most general way that stress can impact the body is through diet. Many people turn to junk food when stressed, such as sweets or stimulants like caffeine and nicotine. If not consumed moderately, over time, it can lead to tooth decay.



Tooth decay is common among those exposed to stress hormones for prolonged periods of time. The stress hormones cause the body to rid itself of the protective minerals while increasing the acidic and bacteria-filled environment that lives in our mouth. This can cause cavities and, if left untreated, other serious issues like tooth decay.



Stress can also cause teeth grinding and TMJ. Both of these conditions are very painful for many patients and eventually could lead to the tooth foundation loosening, resulting in a number of health problems, including teeth falling out.



Managing stress is vital for keeping your mental, physical, and oral health in check.



