IS Support Attends VMware Partner Conference, Comes Home With Key Takeaways to Help Houston Businesses

What did Eric bring back for the rest of the IS Support team to learn?



First off, the cloud is here and our partners are making significant investment is cloud-based solutions designed to help businesses become more productive and maximize efficiencies.



In addition, the cloud plays an ever-increasing role in business continuity. IS Support knows that it has a rock solid business continuity and disaster recovery strategy in place thanks to the company's partnership with VMware. The VMware site recovery manager will play an important role in how IS Support helps clients prevent disasters that could result from storms, accidents or human error.



The uptick is happening with server virtualization. One interesting stat is 50% of global server deployments are virtualized. Of that 50%, VMware has about 80% of the market.



IS Support will be making significant investment in VMware this year. Two staff members will be completely trained on the VMware offering including the complete line of server virtualization technologies and the services available to help businesses stay clear of data loss and complete IT failures.



IS Support decided to partner with VMware as a strategic partner because VMware is seriously invested in helping small businesses leverage its complete arrangement of solutions that support everything from desktops to desktop virtualization services and can scale up to the largest of corporate IT environments.



