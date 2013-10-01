Is That Your Mother-in-Law Under the Bed? Comical Whim Meets Crime in Side-Splitting New Novels by Barbara Oliver Fletcher

Half Moon Bay, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- While ‘Wuthering Heights’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’ have become timeless classics, many critics and readers crave the whimsical side of literature that can bring light relief to even the most stressed and savage of souls. Achieving this bold challenge with gusto, Barbara Oliver Fletcher is delighted to announce two hilarious new comedic novels.



‘Is That Your Mother-In-Law Under The Bed? They Thought No One Was Watching’ and ‘Is that Your Cousin in the Closet?: Murder for Hire’ return literature to good and plain fun; giving any bookshelf a hearty balance of life’s lighter side.



Synopses:



‘Is That Your Mother-In-Law Under The Bed?’ - Edna Barnes and Edith Johnson are sisters and widows in their late fifties who enjoy quiet lives together in a double-wide mobile home in a pleasant mobile home park. Things are pretty peaceful for the pair-until Edna's daughter Ellen shows up, suspicious that her husband of seven years, Roger, is cheating on her. Edna and Edith jump into action to find out the truth about Roger and his supposed mistress. Edna uses common sense, while Edith relies on her son the police officer as an inside connection. What began as the case of a cheating husband, though, soon turns into the search for a murderer. When greed, sex, and heartbreak get involved, anything can happen, and Edna and Edith know this all too well. Their initial investigations into Roger turn up evidence that could solve three cold cases-and they're discovering that the adrenaline rush of solving crimes is much more enjoyable than daytime television, bingo, and quilting parties



‘Is that Your Cousin in the Closet?’ - Sisters Edna Barnes and Edith Johnson are senior citizens who like to solve mysteries in their own questionable ways. As the widows arrive in Chicago and head to their office, they are more than ready to take on their first official case as licensed private investigators. A short time later their cousin, Elmo Guardini, arrives in their office and asks the newly minted PIs to scrutinize the sleazy security guard who is dating his daughter. After Edna and Edith agree to take on the case and begin their surveillance operation, they find themselves once again immersed in an abundance of criminal activity. In a comical yet dangerous chain of events, the sisters soon find themselves dealing with strange new neighbors, being chased by thugs and taking on murderers, and strippers-all while attempting to rescue two abused women and uncovering an illegal men's organization. It's just another day in the lives of Edna and Edith, a pair of crime-solving widows who never, ever do anything by the book. In this lighthearted mystery, two elderly private investigators must follow a puzzling trail of clues that leads one of them straight into a coat closet.



As the author explains, her books will come as welcomed relief to millions.



“In a world where demands and pressures dominate, a light-hearted and comical read is never unwelcome. There’s no moral or serious intentions behind this book – just read it and have fun. There – that makes a difference already, doesn’t it?!” says Fletcher.



Since their release, both books have garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Very easy and fun read. The situations these women get themselves into are something else! You would never think that 2 senior citizens could be so much fun! I can't wait for more adventures with Edna and Edith!” says M. Wade, reviewing ‘Is That Your Mother-In-Law UnderThe Bed?’ on Amazon.



D. A. Carter was equally as impressed with Fletcher’s second release, adding, “E & E Investigations wastes no time in getting right to work after Edna and Edith open their new business. Go along for the fun ride as E and E look for and find trouble around every corner!”



Both books are available now: http://amzn.to/16BLK0m. They can also be purchased from Banes & Noble and Abbott Press.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.barbaraoliverfletcher.com.



About the Author: Barbara Oliver Fletcher

Barbara Oliver Fletcher was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and now lives in Half Moon Bay, Ca. Formerly from Brookfield, Massachusetts, Barbara moved to Pacifica, California in 1969. She was a singer in two bands in the 1970s; she and her husband owned a Video Store in Pacifica, Ca. for 12 years in the 1980s and early 1990s; then after sailing on two cruises, she enjoyed cruising so much that she knew she could sell them and attended Careers in Travel Academy and became a Cruise Counselor/Travel Agent. Retired in 2003 Barbara enjoys photography, writing and Bingo.