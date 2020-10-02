Is the Most Expensive of the QuickBooks Suite Really the Most Suitable Choice

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The main difference between QuickBooks Pro and Enterprise is functionality. QuickBooks Pro is a more basic and simple version of QuickBooks Desktop, targeting smaller businesses.



Enterprise, on the other hand is a costlier Desktop product targeting larger businesses that need the most functionality from their accounting software. QuickBooks Enterprise is the closest thing to an ERP Software that Intuit provides.



QuickBooks Pro, is in fact, the most popular version and contains some of the most commonly used accounting at a very affordable price. QuickBooks Pro exhibits advanced features, ample accounting reports, competitive tax support, several integrations and double-entry accounting.



QuickBooks Pro has a one-time cost, and QuickBooks Enterprise has an annual subscription cost. With QuickBooks Pro, there is a one-time fee of $299.95. With QuickBooks Enterprise, a minimum annual fee of $1,155 would apply.



QuickBooks Pro can hold up to total 14,500 customers, vendors and employees included. As the limit draws nearer, software performance could slow down considerably.



"Many personal and small businesses realize that they do not need the Enterprise version of QuickBooks if they do not exceed 14,500 products, customers or vendors. QuickBooks Pro, Premier, or QuickBooks Online delivers the same results at a much affordable price," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's conversion service can convert your QuickBooks Enterprise file to Pro or Premier in its entirety, and with zero loss to information. Data is accessed directly, hence there are no restrictions on what can and cannot be converted.



