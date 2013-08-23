Is There a Cure to the Ear Ringing Problem? - EarringingCure.com Discusses

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Tinnitus is not a disease rather a condition that can result from a range of condition like ear infection, multiple sclerosis or neurological damage. People suffering describe it as ringing of ears, buzzing, hissing, chirping and even roaring. 20% of people from age group of 55 to 65 years report some symptoms of tinnitus. Currently, we don't have an ear ringing cure treatment available yet in the market. Even though its not life threatening, Tinnitus can cause irritation and frustration, so a method of controlling can help the patient deal with the condition.



The exact cause of tinnitus is not known but there are likely sources. Some are:-



- Cardiovascular diseases

- Jaw misalignment

- Noise Exposure

- Wax buildup

- Ototoxicity

- Hypo and Hyperthyroidism are some of the causes.

- Mercury or lead poisoning

- Excessive loud noise for long duration.



Prevention is the best medicine and some of the measures are



- Prolong exposure to sound causes tinnitus it is imperative for musicians and DJs to use earplug to prevent extended exposure to sound.

- It is also important for people working in a noisy environment such as building construction, factories etc. to have some sort of precaution.

- Check medication for ototoxicity.

- People should also be careful when using loud electrical appliance such as vacuum cleaner, hair dryers, hammer drills, lawn mowers etc.



There are many medicines in the market that promises to cure tinnitus, but there is no known cure to tinnitus as of now. Doctors can only treat the underlying cause.



In some countries and especially on the internet, people have been scammed by products or books that promises to cure tinnitus. Such medication or books should be carefully scrutinized and proper background checks done before one spends their hard earned money on products that might not work at all.



Media Contact

Gerald Njuguna

Ear Ringing Cure

Gillfillan House, Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi

Telephone : +254 720766231

Email: geraldnjuguna@gmail.com

Website http://earringingcure.com