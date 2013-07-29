Is There a Link Between Prostate Cancer and Fish Oil?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- A new study has found a link between prostate cancer and fish oil, but most doctors say not to worry.



The anti-inflammatory benefits that come from Omega-3’s, have made fish oil a popular supplement for runners. The fish oil can help relieve joint paint. Omega-3’s are also known to be heart healthy as well.



A recent study in the Journal of National Cancer Institute, claimed there is an increased risk of prostate cancer in men who take Omega-3’s. However, the dietary habits and use of other supplements taken by participants was not noted.



“There are a few takeaway messages: Men should consider limiting their intake of fatty fish to about two servings per week. We infer that fish oil supplements should be avoided due to their supraphysiological doses of omega-3.”



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com