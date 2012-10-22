Is There a Way to Get Taller Asked by Thousands of Americans Every Year

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- There is one thing most Americans have in common as many of them frequently ask, “Is there a way to get taller at my age?”. The answer is yes. And a new website seeks to help those who want to grow taller by several inches by publishing timely and informative articles on nutrition for growth.



The new website is aptly named, “Is There a Way to Get Taller”. It was created to fill the need of people who feel uncomfortable with their current height. In addition to helping people learn how to get taller through the various articles and guides, the company offers a DVD set with complete step-by-step instructions on how to increase one’s height.



The senior writer on the website said, “It is a fact that a large percentage of the American population is simply not happy about their height.” However, short people are ingenious and they find ways to appear taller with their clothing. There are hundreds of shoes for both men and women that can instantly add a couple of inches to anyone’s height and the fashion industry has come up with unique clothing styles that help people appear taller than they really are.



“I just want to say thanks for all the good content you posted on this website. A friend of mine is always teasing me about my height and last week she sent me your link to my Facebook page. I spent the better part of a Saturday morning reading your stuff and I’ve already started doing some of your suggestions.” – Alice O’Hara



How can I get taller? is one of the most popular questions on the website. Site visitors are encouraged to submit their questions and advice in order to help others in the community. The website is still new but it is already extremely popular on Facebook and Twitter as more and more people share the content on the site with their friends and family.



About Is There a Way to Get Taller

On the Is There a Way to Get Taller website you will find great tips and advice for getting taller through proper sleep, proper supplementation and proper detoxification, as well as an easy-to-follow video program on DVD that you can implement. This program teaches you how to gain half an inch in height in one week.



