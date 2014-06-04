Is There Life After Xanax? Bi-Polar-Existing in Chaos: Raw & Honest New Memoir Exposes Dark Yet Hopeful Paradigm of Mental Illness

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- While one in four U.S. adults (source: National Institute of Mental Health) suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder, the grassroots effect of these illnesses is mostly swept under the rug due to their stigma. As a result, one in four Americans often believes that they are suffering in silence. However, a bold and uplifting new book by a lifelong Bi-Polar and Anxiety disorder sufferer is being released to prove that hope will always prevail.



‘Is There Life After Xanax? Bi-Polar-Existing in Chaos’ is the work of Evelyn Monroe, who was diagnosed as a child. Written with truth and valor, the book recounts Monroe’s life-to-date so that others will understand they are never alone.



Readers will encounter the daily struggles of living with mental illness; its effects on interpersonal interactions, careers and how each day requires an ever-increasing cocktail of medications. However, unlike stereotypes dictate, Monroe has battled through her illnesses with gusto, achieving great success in business.



“I want others to realize that they can do the same, and to accept that mental illness is no bar to what you can achieve,” says Monroe, now the proud mother of two children. “I was diagnosed before any real concrete information about Bi-Polar disorder was available, so since childhood I’ve always felt like the illness is something I have fought alone.”



Continuing, “Even to this day I am still working out where I fit into the worlds of motherhood, marriage and business, all while fighting an illness with no cure. Throughout it all, though, I still hope to achieve my life goals and proudly become what society deems a ‘success’. I want others to read my story, understand that they are not alone and pursue their own dreams without delay.”



Monroe makes it clear that her book isn’t a panacea, but instead a compilation of straightforward first-hand information that cuts to the core of mental illness and its irrational thought processes. Readers will discover how the author’s symptoms have impacted her decision-making skills, strained her relationships and even lowered constraints that have led to devastatingly poor decisions and sadness.



“However, while dark, my life story shares the hope that one’s battle isn’t over and that there’s always hope to be found. Anyone can find peace, happiness and productivity. I hope my writing can bring solace and strength to those who need it the most,” Monroe adds.



‘Is There Life After Xanax? Bi-Polar-Existing in Chaos’ is due for imminent release.



About Evelyn Monroe

Evelyn Monroe is the proud mother of two children, and was diagnosed with Bi-Polar and Anxiety disorder at a young age.



Due to the nature of her condition, Monroe prefers to keep other information about her life private.