Is Transport Layer Security Right for Your Business?

A TLS or a Transport Layer Security is a cryptographic protocol that allows for establishing safe and secured network connections. With this, you don't have to worry about compromising your private information.



TLS is utilized by many people using the web anytime they would engage with an HTTPS-enabled webpage. Other internet-enabled communications, such as email, texting, and teleconferencing, are protected by TLS. A virtual private network (VPN) is used as a third party to protect servers and users.



Anyone could intercept your website traffic if you don't use a TLS. You can become a target of phishing, allowing hackers to view your usernames, credit card details, passwords, and other personal information.



A Transport Layer Security counters these risks with its three primary functions. First, it is responsible for authentication by asking for a legitimate certificate. Second, it ensures the data's privacy through encryption algorithms, and third, it has high data integrity by inspecting every piece of information it receives.



Within a comprehensive Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution from Twingate, TLS is used to protect the data transferred between users and their protected resources. An encrypted TLS connection is established between users and their approved resources using Twingate's Zero Trust technology. The users may be at work or in the comforts of their homes, and the data could be stored on-site or in the cloud.



Even so, Twingate develops a uniform system that regulates accessibility throughout the data in your company or organization.