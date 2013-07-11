Isabella the Puerto Rican Princess: New Children's Novel by Jennifer Rosario Instils Importance of Family Unity & Following Dreams

Port Orange, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- For Jennifer Rosario, life’s bibliography is eclectic and well-rounded. With her initial career marked with three novels inspired by her own suffering, Rosario is today announcing the release of her second children’s book.



‘Isabella The Puerto Rican Princess’ follows a theme that is consistent between all of Rosario’s books and their associated genres; giving readers thought-provoking fiction that allows them to learn about themselves and question their own beliefs. With her latest book geared towards young children, the story of Isabella is set to engage a young audience from coast to coast.



Synopsis:



Isabella is a nine year old Puerto Rican little girl who lives in Spanish Harlem with her Mother, Father, three brothers Michael, Lewis, Jorge, and Sister Yolanda. Isabella's Abuelita (Grandmother) loves to tell her bedtime stories, which she loves very much. Isabella soon finds out many hidden secrets.



Isabella is confused between the reality and fantasy world of her bedtime stories, later finding out her true identity in the very end. In the fantasy world, Isabella and Abuelita (Grandmother) have a connection so powerful that even when they are not together, they can hear each other's thoughts.



Rosario is delighted to have invested 100% of her time and emotions into her latest project; something she isn’t afraid of hiding.



“I focused so heavily on this project because it has touched her heart!” she says.



Adding, “This fairytale will teach children about family unity, and that all dreams can become reality, this story will give them inspiration that they can be anything they want to be when they grow up.”



While the narrative is fictional, Rosario also admits that it serves as a microcosm of my own life.



“I always wanted to be a writer, from the day I was old enough to pick up a pen. I’ve now got books out in the general fiction, erotica and children’s fiction genres – proof that I achieved my dream, even if it was through literal blood, sweat and tears. I’ve employed this concept within the story of Isabella and I want everyone to know that anything can be achieved, as long as they’re willing to work for it,” she adds.



About Jennifer Rosario

Jennifer Rosario was born, and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. Jennifer is a Mental Health Counselor who has received her Associates Degree in Urban Studies, Bachelors Degree in Urban Studies at Saint Peter’s College in Jersey City, New Jersey. She also received her Master’s Degree in Psychology at Phoenix University at Phoenix Arizona.