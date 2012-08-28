Isadora Wong: New Novel Conveys Importance of Family, Love and Loyalty

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Following an extensive period of writing and refinement, author Leona Landry Thor is proud to announce the launch of her latest novel, ‘Isadora Wong: Who Are You?’



The book tells the captivating story of a young Chinese couple who are discovered as stowaways on an ocean liner. After landing on a dilapidated plantation and having a baby, life takes a turn for the worse. Seeing that it’s a girl, the husband leaves; when the mother finds herself dying, she begs for the plantation’s sassy black servant to raise her child and share her name – Isadora.



The child is living in a house along with her half-sister (the house mistress) and her husband. As a result of his hatred towards them, the husband throws both Isadora and the child out of the house and onto the streets.



As Isadora raises the child, known as Dora, she seamlessly integrates her with other black children in the local town. From learning to play games and defend herself to singing in the all-girls choir, Dora is unaware that she is any different to the other children she is growing up with that is until about the age of six years old. Dora suddenly begins to learn that something about her just isn’t the same as the others around her, and asks herself, “Why do I look so different?”



As time passes, Isadora falls into ill health and feels it is time for Dora to meet her real father. Now a successful merchant in San Francisco, Tom Chan makes the long journey South in the hope that his Daughter won’t hate him.



Knowing that her father is the only link to her past, Dora embraces his presence and moves back to California to assist him with his business. Having returned to China to learn her native language, her new-found culture brings her back to the United States and into marriage with a Chinese native.



As the author explains, ‘Isadora Wong’ fuses two cultures with boundless hope.



“This story is important because it takes two of the most prominent races in the world, who do not understand, like or respect one another, and throws them into a situation that really has nothing to do with race, but a need to survive, living together as family,” explains Thor.



Critics are praising the book for its efforts to overcome cultural boundaries, instead placing a focus on the facets of family life that rise far above the constraints of race. In a world where both travel and immigration are a regular occurrence for millions, the story of Dora could easily be a real-life situation for any family.



While it has deep-rooted and serious undertones, Thor hopes that the book will serve as an easy read and an inspiration to many.



“I want this light hearted story to warm the hearts of everyone that has fears or mistrust of another race of people, and to prove that love conquers all. The story takes place in the turn of the century south. It takes you to London, China, San Francisco, and to the South,” she adds.



Isadora Wong: Who Are You? Published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon.com. Also available on Kindle.



About the Author: Leona Landry Thor

Leona Landry Thor, was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She is a graduate of Centennial High School in Compton, California; now resides in Columbus, Ohio with husband Tony, and dog DeeDee. Poetry is her passion, and has published, “Poems To Make Your Day Smile.”