Isagenix Nutritional Cleanse Website CleansingMatters.com Publishes New Infographic

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- CleansingMatters.com, a website that helps people achieve optimum health through nutritional cleansing, has just published an infographic called “Is Your Diet Toxic?”



The infographic contains statistics, charts, and other information that help explain to readers how what is considered a healthy diet can be filled with toxic chemicals. The infographic, which was published on July 9, also offers tips and advice on how people can improve their diets and eat clean, nutrient-dense foods.



CleansingMatters.com is an independent associate with Isagenix, a company that is the world leader in nutritional cleansing. Many people have improved their health by following the Isagenix Nutritional Cleanse, which helps to support the body’s natural detoxification process while providing it with optimum levels of essential nutrients that people need to perform at their peak.



The website features a 9 Day Cleanse by Isagenix and a 30 Day program, as well as health-related articles, posts, videos and infographics like the one that was just published.



In the Is Your Diet Toxic infographic, a series of colorful charts, graphs and facts help educate readers on how and why conventional fresh foods can contain a cocktail of toxic chemicals.



“Did you know that even if you are eating what you think is a healthy, nutritious diet, it could be highly toxic?” the infographic noted, adding that the authors were surprised to learn that fresh produce is often low on nutrition while being potentially harmful to health.



For example, studies have found that the soil in North America currently contains 85 percent fewer minerals as it did a century ago. As a result, the crops that are being grown today no longer contain naturally-rich amounts of nutrients.



In addition, many fruits and vegetables are grown using toxic pesticides. Between 2006 and 2007, 1.1 billion pounds of pesticides—or 22 percent of the world’s total—was used in the United States. These chemicals have been linked to birth defects, nerve damage and cancer.



The infographic also advises readers on the “Dirty Dozen,” the 12 fruits and vegetables that are typically exposed to the highest pesticide use. The list includes peaches, spinach, imported grapes, lettuce, apples and pears—all ingredients in a seemingly-healthy menu.



In order to avoid eating produce that has been sprayed with pesticides, the authors of the infographic suggest growing fruits and vegetables in a home garden or joining a community garden, asking the owner of the local supermarket to stock more organically-grown foods, and purchasing as much organic produce as possible—especially the ones that are on the “Dirty Dozen” list.



About CleansingMatters.com

CleansingMatters.com helps people achieve optimum health through nutritional cleansing, healthy eating and a clean toxin-free lifestyle. CleansingMatters.com is an Independent Associate with Isagenix, the world leader in nutritional cleansing. The website is managed by a team of experienced cleansing coaches who provide free advice and a range of diet plans, guides and videos. For more information, please visit http://www.cleansingmatters.com