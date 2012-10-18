iScripts.com Releases EasyIndex Software

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Today iScripts.com released iScripts EasyIndex, the online business directory script. This software allows individuals to create a business portal or directory website. Whether used for a regional or vertical business directory, an industry specific classifieds site or a Craigslist clone, this open source script can be used for site creation.



Priced at $147 for an owned license, iScripts EasyIndex is distributed with full source code (like all other iScripts products) that enables users to customize and adapt the software as needed. The latest version has been in development for nearly a year and was released as a public beta in June.



Key features of iScripts EasyIndex includes a classified ads system, a user rating system, Google AdSense, Facebook plugins, and supports custom products, services, banners and logos. A more thorough listing of features is available at http://www.iscripts.com/easyindex/features.php



“In this economic downturn it is important for smaller players in the industry to compete with larger players in terms of efficiency and enhanced client management. We have created this script with input from a number of different types of businesses in the industry. This enabled as to create software flexible enough to meet the needs of your business the way you want to run it.” said Aji Abraham, founder and CEO of iScripts.com.



iScripts EasyIndex works well with an existing site or for those looking to create a new website. This flexibility makes it a great application for large and loaded business directories, as well as small and medium directories. Customers also have the ability to run the site as a free or a paid service by incorporating an assortment of plans.



In addition to iScripts EasyIndex, iScripts.com offers a variety of other open source web applications. Its products include iScripts SocialWare (social networking software), iScripts EasyCreate (online website builder software), iScripts MultiCart (multiple vendor shopping cart), and iScripts EasyBiller (online billing software).



About iScripts.com

iScripts develops and markets online business software for service providers and entrepreneurs. The company’s turnkey web software products include solutions for social networking, web hosting management, site builders, online billing, store builders, online data backups, marketplace and shopping cart software, and more. All the software is distributed with full source code and a 30-day refund policy.



Media Contact:

Ashley Zimmerman

(312)423-6728

ashley@iscripts.com

http://www.iscripts.com/