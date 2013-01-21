iScripts.com Releases Version 2.0 of GoStores Software

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- iScripts.com released Version 2.0 of iScripts GoStores, the ecommerce website builder script. After purchasing and installing this script on a server, site administrators have the ability to provide store building services to their own users. The business model of the script is comparable to Shopify.com, Volusion.com or BigCommerce Site owners provide the infrastructure and hosting, giving users the ability to create their own stores and sell their own products without worrying about domains, hosting or shopping cart software. Users manage individual storefronts by setting the price, taking orders and shipping items.



Priced at $747 for an owned license, iScripts GoStores is distributed with full source code (like all other iScripts products) that enables users to customize and adapt the software as needed.



Key features of iScripts GoStores, Version 2.0, include a one-click installer, free trial functionality, eNom/GoDaddy API integration for realtime domain registration, enhanced templates, additional payment gateways and security and PCI compliance. The script can be tailored to fit individual website needs as it supports custom products, services, banners and logos. A more thorough listing of features is available at http://www.iscripts.com/gostores/features.php



“Cloud based ecommerce solutions are easy and secure, making it a great choice for entrepreneurs and small businesses. iScripts GoStores allows smaller players in the industry to compete with larger players by offering similar services and benefits. This software is flexible enough to meet the needs of your business, as well as your clients’.” said Aji Abraham, founder and CEO of iScripts.com.



In addition to iScripts GoStores, iScripts.com offers a variety of other open source web applications. Its products include iScripts SocialWare (social networking software), iScripts EasyCreate (online website builder software), iScripts MultiCart (multiple vendor shopping cart), and iScripts MultiCart Enterprise (multi-vendor total ecommerce solution).



About iScripts.com

iScripts develops and markets online business software for service providers and entrepreneurs. The company’s turnkey web software products include solutions for social networking, web hosting management, site builders, online billing, store builders, online data backups, marketplace and shopping cart software, and more. All the software is distributed with full source code and a 30-day refund policy.



