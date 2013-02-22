iScripts.com Releases Version 2.0 of iScripts ReserveLogic

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Today iScripts.com released Version 2.0 of iScripts ReserveLogic, the online reservation software.



This powerful software package provides a way for businesses within the hospitality industry to simplify the online reservation process. iScripts ReserveLogic is equipped with a variety of features, making it flexible enough to use for independent properties and multi location, multi property sites. The script is ideal for bed and breakfasts, motels, time share booking, travel agents, vacation rentals, resorts, small hotels, guest houses, tour/travel companies, and campgrounds.



After installing this script on a server, site administrators may select the mode of operation which fits their business model. The software serves three operational modes: single destination/single location, single destination/multiple location and multiple destination/multiple location. Site owners allow users to reserve rooms or properties by using a live calendar and booking system. Users can take advantage of advanced search options such as filters and Google Maps to quickly find properties and rentals. Searches can be conducted based upon desired price, room type, services and city.



Additional key perks and features automatically built Version 2.0 include user ratings, reviews, optional Expedia listing integration, social sharing capability, specials and discount section, an optional affiliate program and a HTML calendar availability widget.



Priced at $147 for an owned license, iScripts ReserveLogic is distributed with full source code (like all other iScripts products) that enables users to customize and adapt the software as needed.



The script can be tailored to fit specific website needs of businesses as it supports custom destinations, locations, banners and logos. A more thorough listing of features is available at http://www.iscripts.com/reservelogic



In addition to iScripts ReserveLogic, iScripts.com offers a variety of other open source web applications. Its products include iScripts SocialWare (social networking software), iScripts EasyCreate (online website builder software), iScripts MultiCart (multiple vendor shopping cart), and iScripts MultiCart Enterprise (multi-vendor total ecommerce solution).



About iScripts.com

iScripts develops and markets online business software for service providers and entrepreneurs. The company’s turnkey web software products include solutions for social networking, web hosting management, site builders, online billing, store builders, online data backups, marketplace and shopping cart software, and more. All the software is distributed with full source code and a 30-day refund policy.



