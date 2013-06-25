iScripts.com Releases Version 3.0 of iScripts EasyCreate

Deerfield, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Today iScripts.com released Version 3.0 of iScripts EasyCreate, the online site building software.



This professional software package allows users to start their own online website building business similar to Wix.com and Yola.com. After the script is installed on a server, the site owner can tailor the site to begin immediately offering services to clients.



End users can quickly design and launch simple websites for business or personal use. The software comes equipped with a variety of advanced features to ensure clear and effective site creation. Users do not need any technical experience as the intuitive software includes a step-by-step approach encompassing drag and drop functionality, built-in widgets, a WYSIWYG HTML editor, crisp templates and website promotion tools.



This web site builder script comes pre-loaded with a variety of free and modern templates. If desired, site owners can also add an unlimited number of templates into the system including Joomla templates.



iScripts EasyCreate can be used as a standalone solution to create an online website building service or for existing online businesses looking to enhance existing website or services offered. To facilitate easy transactions, the script is also integrated with online payment gateways such as PayPal, Google Checkout, Authorize.net, 2Checkout and First Data.



After purchasing and installing this script on a server, site administrators can add their own logo, banners and select the theme that best fits their website. The CMS (content management system) can be used to edit all text and copy on static pages. The settings area allows site owners to define prices and desired payment gateways.



Additional key perks and features automatically built into EasyCreate include Facebook and Twitter integration, multiple payment gateways and unlimited categories, products, users and vendors. There is no limit on how many sites or users can be supported with any single install.



Priced at $149.95 for an owned license, iScripts EasyCreate is distributed with full source code (like all other iScripts products), enabling users to customize and adapt the software as needed.



The script can be tailored to fit specific website needs of businesses as it supports custom site content, banners and logos. A more thorough listing of features is available at http://www.iscripts.com/easycreate/ .



In addition to iScripts EasyCreate, iScripts.com offers a variety of other open source web applications. Its products include iScripts MultiCart (multiple vendor shopping cart), iScripts SocialWare (social networking software), iScripts GoStores (ecommerce website builder), iScripts PrintLogic (online design and printing software), and iScripts MultiCart Enterprise (multi-vendor total ecommerce solution).



About iScripts.com

iScripts develops and markets online business software for service providers and entrepreneurs. The company’s turnkey web software products include solutions for social networking, web hosting management, site builders, online billing, store builders, online data backups, marketplace and shopping cart software, and more. All the software is distributed with full source code and a 30-day refund policy.



