ISE Partners Launch Their New Facebook Page

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- ISE Partners, London’s leading recruitment agency for executive PAs, secretaries and administrators, is using Facebook to strengthen its community of clients and candidates. The profile is updated regularly with images, quotes, blogs and other content.



“In recruitment it is important to have good communication and relationship-building skills that are utilised with customers,” commented Isobel Burns, Managing Director of ISE Partners. “In the past, this has been achieved predominantly through events and individual conversations. Of course, it is still important to place a lot of value on the tried and tested methods. But times are changing and, although it may seem baffling to some, Facebook is now a big part of people’s lives, particularly among younger professionals.ISE Partners Facebook page primarily acts as a hub for professional development content. It encompasses ISE’s blog posts on issues ranging from increasing personal productivity, to building effective teams, to the value of happiness among employees. Upcoming events, organised by ISE partners, are promoted on Facebook, which allows candidates to hear about meetings and opportunities they could have otherwise missed.



The team also curates external content, such as TED talks from business leaders and inspirational quotes from successful people, from Henry Ford to Jon Bon Jovi. What sets ISE Partners apart from other recruitment companies is a people-centred approach. The ISE team go the extra mile to meet the particular needs of clients. Recruitment excellence isn’t about getting lots of placements as quickly as possible. Rather, the focus is on achieving meaningful matches that allow both candidates and companies to thrive. Many people treat Facebook as an online home, which therefore makes it important to provide access to content and relevant expertise within this platform. Current data suggests that a huge proportion of Facebook use is via mobile. ISE clients are busy professionals who often have little time to spare. Sharing content on Facebook therefore helps to facilitate professional development on-the-go.



ISE Partners also communicates via the news section of its website and maintains a presence on Twitter and LinkedIn (which is a particularly valuable tool in recruitment). According to the Pew Research Centre, 71% of online adults were on Facebook as of September 2013. As a result, having the capacity to engage effectively via social media is increasingly considered essential for both companies and individual professionals. To find out more about ISE Partners visit their website at http://www.isepartners.com



About ISE Partners

ISE Partners is London’s leading recruitment agency for PA and EA recruitment. This established company have been delivering exceptional service for over 10 years. They work in the financial sector and provide key appointments globally to private equity firms and hedge funds. ISE can provide both permanent and temporary EAs and Pas of all levels.



Contact Details

ISEPartners Ltd

21 Ganton Street

London

W1F 9BN

E: info@isepartners.com

T: 020 7183 0825 or 0207 494 2233



