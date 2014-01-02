Osijek, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- With a $2,000 goal Drazen Duvnjak has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo in support of the iSense product. iSense is a device that one places around the abdomen to monitor body temperature with a sensor alarm. The iSense sensor alarm is connected to an Android device via a free app and bluetooth services.



Duvnjak said of the launch, “The iSense was born out of necessity as our child was often sick with a high temperature. Our loss of sleep only compounded matters in the effort to make our child comfortable. Now, parents don’t have to be at a loss anymore with the iSense as it alerts them when the temperature rises.”



Users of the body temperature sensor need only to set the temperature for the alarm. They can then choose the way the device makes its alert whether by sound or vibration. The iSense body temperature sensor also makes use of an advanced function that calls or sends SMS messages to a chosen phone number. This feature is particularly useful when a sick child has been left with a babysitter or sent to Kindergarten. Due to the convenience of the iSense now parents can be notified when they are away from their child and the little one’s temperature goes up. Additionally the useful alarm allows users to monitor the child’s temperature in real time and see the action on a history graph. This information can then be taken to the doctor if need be to document the illness.



Making the iSense device even more approachable, it can be used for adults as well. The sensor comes with two sizes of comfortable velcro bands. Useful for the elderly or extreme athletes the iSense is a veritable tool for keeping tabs on the body’s fluctuations. The device’s rechargeable battery lasts for over forty hours and can be charged via the provided USB cable on any device with a 5V standard USB port. Crowdfunding for the iSense body temperature sensor alarm will finalize the Android app.



About iSense

iSense is a startup company based in OsiJek, Croatia that was founded by Drazen Duvnjak. The company’s flagship product is the iSense, a body temperature sensor and alarm that works with the use of a smartphone.



To make an investment in the iSense Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here