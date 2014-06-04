Isinglass Market in Europe Scenario & Growth Analysis 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Isinglass Market in Europe 2014-2018 new industry report in its store. Isinglass is a form of collagen. It is derived from the dried swim bladders of certain species of tropical and sub-tropical fish. The most commonly used production process involves the granulation, washing, sterilization with dilute hydrogen peroxide, and further washing of swim bladders. Also, certain production processes include the blending of swim bladders from various fish, which enables the manufacturer to meet quality, cost, and functionality requirements. Isinglass is available in various forms such as powder, paste, and liquid. It is used in two major applications: beer brewing and wine-making.



Analysts forecast the Isinglass market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 3.71 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Isinglass market in Europe for the period 2014-2018. To arrive at a ranking for the leading vendors of the market, and to calculate the market size, the report considers the production capacity of the vendors of isinglass. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top three vendors in the Isinglass market in Europe. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Isinglass market in Europe based on the following segmentation criteria: key leading country and application.



In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Isinglass Market in Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Germany, Poland, Spain, the UK, and Others.



Key Leading Countries

- Germany

- Poland

- Spain

- UK



Key Vendors

- AB Vickers Ltd.

- Kerry Ingredients and Flavours

- Murphy and Son Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Eaton Corp.

- The Malt Miller Ltd.



Key Market Driver

- Increase in Demand for Isinglass from the Beer Brewing Industry.



Key Market Challenge

- Issues with the Performance of Liquid Isinglass.



Key Market Trend

- Provision of Support Services by Vendors.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?