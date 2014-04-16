ISIS Consulting Launches Facebook Followers Review Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- ISIS Consulting, a London based online agency, today announced the launch of their review services. The company would be providing detailed information on various providers of Facebook followers. The platform analyzes the services offered by different providers, reviews the details and releases a list of the best alternatives to consider and chose from. The related pros and cons are also mentioned. The users get an idea of pricing and payment options as well.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our review services. While there are quite a few options to consider and choose from when it comes to Facebook likes or Facebook subscribers, selecting the right alternative that is apt as per your needs and fits the budget well can be a bit difficult. Our review service will help you get all the details in one place along with the rankings as per our team of experts.” He further added, “We have been helping clients in online and social media marketing for quite some now and aim to emerge as one of the leading experts of the field.”



The company in addition to helping clients buy Facebook followers explains in detail a number of important related aspects like what to do after buying Facebook followers, how to calculate social media ROI (Return of Investment) and how to build a brand using social media messages among others.



When asked about the same, Neil More, the Chief Executive Office of the company stressed on the point that Social Media is not only about Facebook followers or putting up nice pictures for the Followers. He said, “Avynesh Koushyk from Google’s Digital marketing team once said and I quote – 95 percent of the time [you should] create conversations and try to add value to your customers, likers or G+1ers. Your Facebook Followers have given you permission to interrupt their day. Be respectful of their attention. Create a warm space in their heart for your brand. Contribute something incredible, of value.”



Contact Information

Contact Person: Neil More

Contact Number: +40722489231

Email id: hello@isisconsulting.org

Website: http://isisconsulting.org/

Address: 54 St John’s Grove,

London 528887, United Kingdom