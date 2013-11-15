London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Isis Mas Carnival troupe has announced the launch of their Carnival Costume Design Contest, to find five (5) costume designs and one (1) t-shirt design, to feature in the costume parade at Notting Hill Carnival 2014. The contest is open to the general public, and previous carnival costume design skills are not required. To enter the contest, participants must register on the IsisMas website and accept the terms and conditions. Registration is open now.



There will be a three stage judging process:



- Stage one: Design submissions are due at midnight on 31st December 2013. On January 11th 2014 all designs portraying the theme will qualify. Selection will be made by a panel made up of IsisMas carnival participants who will be wearing the costume designs



- Stage two: Qualifying designers will be invited to make a sample of their costume design for the carnival photoshoot and be supported financially with the cost of materials



- Stage three: The IsisMas Design Management team will select the 5 winning costumes and 1 winning t-shirt designs



All qualifying designers will receive two IsisMas Carnival VIP Experience packages for themselves and a friend worth £600. The 6 Winners will each receive two IsisMas Carnival VIP plus Experience packages for themselves and a friend worth £1,000, a media pack containing costume images, interviews and videos. In addition, winning costumes and t-shirts will be paraded by over 500 carnival participants at the Notting Hill Carnival on 25th August, bank holiday Monday.



“Every year I am asked how can people get involved in carnival, to help design the costumes? Well, this year, IsisMas is breaking with tradition and are looking to you to provide the designs. It is a great opportunity for you to get involved and input your personal and lasting impression on Notting Hill Carnival. Whether you are an established designer, design as a hobby, or just want to prove your designing talent to the world. Get involved”. Said Kerina Lord, Design Contest Manager at IsisMas.



The Costume Design Contest launch, followed by a Caribbean party, will be held on Saturday 7th December from 10pm, at the Flyover, 3-5 Thorpe Close, Ladbroke Grove, London, W10 5XL. This is a positive event for the carnival industry in London. Carnival creates job opportunities for designers, stylists, models and others involved in carnival fashion and entertainment.



Contact:

Kerina Lord

Mobile 07927 056365

kerina@isismas.com

http://www.isismas.com