ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) shares over potential securities laws violations by ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) concerning whether a series of statements by ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) reported that its second quarter Revenue rose from $24.82 million in 2011 to $47.34 million in 2012 and its second quarter Net Loss declined from $17.89 million in 2011 to $1.21 million in 2012.



Shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) grew from $7.09 in mid April 2012 to as high as $15.41 per share on September 20, 2012.



ISIS Pharmaceuticals has a deal with Genzyme that bought the rights to Kynamro in 2008 to market the drug if it is approved.



NASDAQ:ISIS shares fell from $13.69 on Monday, October 15, 2012 to as low as $9.40 on October 17, 2012 after the FDA released a report concerning ISIS Pharmaceuticals’ drug KYNAMRO.



On Thursday, October 18, 2012, ISIS Pharmaceuticals and Genzyme said that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had voted 9 to 6 to recommend approval of Kynamro.



Shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) dropped to as low as $8.84 per share on October 19, 2012.



On October 22, 2012, NASDAQ:ISIS shares closed at $9.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com