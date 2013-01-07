ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- An investor in shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) between March 29, 2012 and October 15, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 26, 2013. NASDAQ:ISIS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) between March 29, 2012 and October 15, 2012, that ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certaion of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between March 29, 2012 and October 15, 2012 conditioned investors to believe that Kynamro (mipomersen sodium), one of the drugs in its pipeline, would receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") through a host of materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding the safety and efficacy of the drug, as well as reportedly positive results from Kynamro's phase three clinical trial.



Then on Thursday, October 18, 2012, ISIS Pharmaceuticals and Genzyme said that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had voted 9 to 6 to recommend approval of Kynamro.



Shares of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) declined from as high as $15.41 per share in late September to as low as $7.67 per share in early November.



On December 28, 2012, NASDAQ:ISIS shares closed at $10.10 per share.



