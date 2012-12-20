ISISPOS Looks to Dramatically Increase Market Share with Syphor Product Launch

Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Point of Sale, or POS, technology has remained much the same for the last fifty years, but all that is changing in the second decade of the two-thousands. ISISPOS are a company of businessmen and software developers with decades of experience at all levels of the restaurant industry who have made it their business to revolutionise POS technology. Their ISISPOS system is already catching on, but the company have just announced a leaner, smarter version for smaller businesses: Syphor.



ISISPOS is a brand new iPad based restaurant POS system that works out of the box, and claims to be incredibly easy-to-use, with no learning curve or complex staff training required. The product has tested well, with servers loving the simplicity and owners & management loving the impact on sales. For something that costs a lot less than competitors, many are surprised to learn that ISISPOS for iPad is full of features, easy to use and totally wireless.



To ring in the New Year, ISISPOS is creating a new, lighter version of their existing iPad POS solution named Syphor, due to launch in the next thirty days.



Syphor is being built for small restaurateurs that require mobility at an affordable price, and while there is a trade-off with limited functionality, the software is being designed so that the core functions most needed by small businesses remain at full capacity, allowing business to leverage only the power and potential they need from the streamlined solution. Like its bigger brother, it requires little to no training to integrate and replace existing POS and SAS systems.



The company has seen a fast uptake for their comprehensive iPad POS and Apple POS solutions, with over 500+ customers operating in Europe, USA, Australia and Canada. They hope that the release of Syphor will more than triple the uptake, as the new software will have an emphasis on fast, intuitive use and affordability.



Paul Perri Executive Vice President explained, “We want to be the first company restaurateurs call when they need to solve business problems. ISISPOS has everything it takes to make big waves in the market, and we’ve seen the first ripples already. Our unmatched analytical capabilities, deep industry expertise, our track record of delivering proven results and the ability to innovate have all ensured we made our mark fast. With Syphor we’ve honed our software to provide the essential services small businesses need at a cost that will enable them to upgrade to this leading edge technology. We fully believe that in five years, ISISPOS tech will become the industry standard.”



About ISISPOS

ISIS POS is a company developing restaurant technology created by software developers and businessmen with decades of restaurant experience. For more information please visit: http://www.isispos.com