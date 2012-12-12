iSkysoft Announces Free Downloader for Mac

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Now users can simply visit http://www.iskysoft.com/free-mac-video-downloader.html iSkysoft and get Free Video Downloader for Mac brought to them by iSkysoft.



iSkysoft has become one of the leading names when it comes to multimedia software that’s efficient for both Windows and Mac formats. The company has been in the business for almost eight years now and has been revolutionizing the multimedia software market with its hugely popular range of products. Not only are these products high on quality and functionality, they are also user friendly and make things convenient for users, which is just what they are looking for.



And now in the bid to let users with Mac Computers and Apple device watch their favourite YouTube videos with ease, the company has brought out its effective product Video Downloader for Mac. This free product can be downloaded at http://www.iskysoft.com/free-mac-video-downloader.html and it makes it very easy for users to download YouTube videos they want on their Mac computers.



While users might like to watch videos on YouTube they tend to have problems when it comes to their portability on their Apple devices or on Mac computers for that matter. This product is in many ways a solution for this problem for the benefit of users. One of the highlights of this product is the fact that it automatically detects the YouTube video that could be playing on any of the browsers from Safari to Firefox and Chrome; and that’s what makes this product versatile for use.



Once users download this product from http://www.iskysoft.com/free-mac-video-downloader.html they will be able to save their chosen YouTube videos to their Mac without any difficulty. The downloader works well with HD videos as well, which is a huge advantage for users. Some of the smart features of this product include automatic detection and a simple one click download option, which is easy and efficient.



Moreover the Free Video Downloader for Mac also gives users the opportunity to start downloading immediately when the YouTube video begins to load on their browser. There’s also the built-in video player to look forward to and it makes for convenient playback of MP4/FLV videos on Mac computers. Users can also benefit from the batch download option that they have at their disposal thanks to this downloader.



To find out more about the Free Video Downloader to Mac and its many brilliant features one can visit the website http://www.iskysoft.com/free-mac-video-downloader.html.