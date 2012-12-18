iSkysoft Giveaways for a Very Merry Christmas

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- iSkysoft is giving away numerous multimedia software products for Mac as part of their free Christmas giveaways. Starting today, iSkysoft is giving away free Video Editor for Mac which will last until December 16, 2012. After which, the next software to be given away free is Video converter for Windows.



The big software sale happens online at http://www.iskysoft.com/promotion/christmas/play-game.html where you can get great discounts on high-value software. Thousands of gifts are also available on the iSkysoft Christmas Giveaway tree where you are given 5 chances to choose the gift of your choice. No registration needed. To avail of the free software, just visit the link provided above and fill out the information needed. The link where you can download your free software will be sent to you through the email address you provided.



iSkysoft also offers up to 50% discount on their software solutions for Mac and Windows platform. The Video Editor for Mac that is given away for free until December 16, 2012 is valued at $49.95. iSkysoft Christmas products giveaway also offers Christmas bundles which is a combination of two or more software at half the price.



For more information about the free and discounted software offered by iSkysoft, please visit http://www.iskysoft.com/promotion/christmas/play-game.html.



About iSkysoft

iSkysoft started in 2004 when a group of young, techno-savvy individuals decided to create multimedia software for Windows. As they grow, they started developing multimedia software for Mac as the Apple fans grow all over the globe. In 2007, they expanded their range of multimedia software including YouTube Downloader, SyncPod, Video Converter for Mac and many more.



iSkysoft continues to develop innovative and easy to use software for Mac and Windows to help enrich the knowledge and expertise of the users. To know more about iSkysoft Studio, please visit www.iskysoft.com.



For questions and information about their products, please contact support@iskysoft.com.