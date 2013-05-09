iSkysoft Launches iTube for Mac Users

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- iSkysoft iTube made for Mac users allows to download and convert videos from YouTube to different formats using iPhone 5, iPad 5, iPad mini, iPod Touch 5, Nexus 10, Nexus 7, Nexus 4, Apple TV, PSP, PS3, Kindle Fire, Playbook, Smartphone, HP Touchpad, XOOM, and other devices that are portable. This new product from iSkysoft is the fastest YouTube converter for Mac, which allows you to save online videos and play them wherever you like.



The iTube studio permits the user to download videos of all kinds from YouTube, Dailymotion, Facebook, Metacafe, Vimeo, Break, and other sites. With the help of Chrome, Firefox, or Safari users can download HD videos. It also facilitates conversion of existing MP4/FLV/WebM videos and downloaded videos to fit iPhone 5, iPod, iPad 2, PSP and other devices. The software is also well suited for Mountain Lion, by making slight adjustments to Mac settings. The sites which support iTube will display a download button clicking on which one can instantly download videos. Download all button allows you to download multiple videos together from YouTube channel, playlist, user page, and category. Videos can be downloaded from YouTube, Vimeo, Video Bash, Facebook, Metacafe, Break, and saved to Mac. Its exclusive “download and convert” attribute download videos into particular audio or video format such as AVI, MP4, WMV, 3GP, MOV, MP3, M4V, M4A, WMA, etc.



The software allows you to download and convert online videos for iPad, iPhone, iPod. Here your online video will not be interrupted with ads, internet connection failures or loading thereafter. Suitable file format, bit-rate, and resolution will no more worry you because of presets available with optimized settings. iTube Studio from iSkysoft also enables conversion of existing video files in MP4/ FLV/WebM to any format. The newly downloaded and existing videos can be instantly played and shared as the user desires. By visiting http://www.iskysoft.com/itube-studio-mac.html users can get to know how iTube can be downloaded and installed. iTube studio designed for Mac users is fast in detecting videos. It facilitates multitasking and converts videos for editing tools like iMovie and Final Cut Pro.



About iSkysoft Studio

The company, iSkysoft Studio is a multimedia software developer based out in China. It also has branches in Germany. They create software for the windows and Macintosh platform. Their product lines include Video Converter for Mac, DVD Software for Mac, PDF Editor, and YouTube Downloader etc. Each product line is a series of functions.



Media Contact

