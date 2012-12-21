iSkysoft Makes Converting Videos from YouTube to iTunes Easy

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- YouTube is a really popular website where one can find a lot of videos, clips and music that one really likes. However, it has not been possible for people to actually download something they really like on YouTube and transfer it to their iPad, iPhone or iPod, because of compatibility reasons. But now, iSkysoft Studio has made it possible for one to convert videos from YouTube to iTunes format.



With the help of this conversion, one will be able to enjoy their favourite videos and music from YouTube offline as well! If one really wants to know how to convert YouTube to iTunes, they can visit the website, http://www.iskysoft.com/itunes/import-youtube-flv-videos-to-itunes-mac.html where they have provided the readers with two alternate ways in which the conversion of videos would be possible.



The first method is for people who have already downloaded the YouTube videos they want to their Mac. The incompatibility issue is due to the fact that YouTube videos are in FLV and that is not a format that is recognized or accepted by iTunes. In order for iTunes to recognize the video, it is important to convert the YouTube video into a format that is compatible- such as MP4, MOV, M4V etc. Video converter for Mac is software that can come in handy for the customers to achieve this.



The second method is for people who are looking for help with downloading the videos from YouTube onto their Mac. iTube Studio for Mac is the software that will help people download the YouTube videos they want on to their laptop, convert it into a compatible format like MOV and then upload it onto iTunes. The webiste also lists other software that provides people with the ability to convert the videos’ preset for the iPhone, iPad or the iPod.



Once this is done, one will be able to use it on all the gadgets that have iTunes. This would make their favourite videos easily accessible and make it possible for them to watch them and enjoy them offline or while on transit as well.



iSkysoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia conversion and DVD backup tools for Mac users. iSkysoft products generally fall into four multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, DVD Ripping Tools, Stream Media Recorder & iPod transfer and DVD Copy & Burner Tools.



