ISkysoft Releases New iTube Studio for Mac V4.0.0

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- A new youtube downloader Mac has been released by ISkysoft. With this new software you can download your videos and share them on your favorite video sharing sites such as YouTube, MetaCafe, DailyMotion and hundred other websites. It also allows you to convert your videos to any platform such as for iPod, iPad, iPhone, iPhone 4S or even to your PSP. This new software from ISkysoft is available for download at www.iskysoft.com/itube-studio-mac.html.



You can now share your download youtube clips mac even when you are offline. By downloading any video from your favorite video sharing websites and converting them for your iPhone, iPad, PSP and others, you can enjoy your videos with your friends without loading advertisements or the need for internet connection. Convert your FLV/MP4 videos with ease to other formats such as AVI, MOVWMV or M4V. More video websites are included in the list of websites where you can download videos which includes: Hulu, Ted, Yahoo, MTV, CBS, ESPN, BBC and ABC. Now you have more videos to choose from and more video websites to download from.



More features are included in this new version:



- Additional support for protocols: RTMP, RTMPT, RTMPE, RTMPS.

- Video URL analysis is faster.

- The interface is more user-friendly and customizable.

- Video detection in browser is increased. Compatible with Firefox, Chrome and Safari.

- Additional support for YouTube video download resolution selection and segmented downloading.

- Increased support for full-screen playback and displaying task progress on the dock.

- More options to view your items in thumbnail or list mode.

- The installation procedure is made simpler and easier.

- Minor bugs of the previous version are fixed for better experience.



Take note that the new iTube Studio for Mac V4.0.0 is only compatible with Mac OS X 10.8, 10.7 and 10.6. Those using Mac OS X 10.5 should NOT install this new version as it may cause more harm than good.



Copy YouTube video Mac is now easier than ever. It detects the video instantly when it starts playing and you can download immediately. Furthermore, iTube Studio also lets you convert and download multiple videos simultaneously at a faster speed. Your downloaded movies are also converted directly so you can edit them using your editing tools such as iMovie and Final Cut Pro. iTube studio also comes with a built-in media player wherein you can create your video library from your already existing videos and videos you downloaded from video websites like YouTube. YouTube downloader Mac is all you need for your video downloads and editing needs.



About ISkysoft

ISkysoft is a company that develops multimedia software for platforms such as Windows and Mac. They started in 2004 and has since expanded their product lines which includes YouTube Downloader, Video Converter for Mac, and so much more.



Contact Details

ISkysoft Studio China (Headquarters)

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

ISkysoft Europe (Germany)

Tel: +49 2352 207549

Fax: +49 2352 336765