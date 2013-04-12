iSkysoft.com Offers Mac Data Recovery Software

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Almost all computer users, Windows and Mac users alike, may have experienced a situation where they accidentally deleted some important data. There are many software packages designed to recover and restore deleted data. However, some of them can do more harm than good. iSkysoft.com is a software-providing website offering data recovery for Mac systems.



The iSkysoft data recovery Mac software is compatible with Mac OS X 10.5 and higher versions. iSkysoft promises that their software is a fast and safe solution to recovering lost data, caused due to accidental deletion, improper operation, formatting, as well as OS corruption. “This software can scan any Mac-based hard drive and recover lost data such as videos, documents, pictures, archive files, music, emails etc in a short time,” states the website. The iSkysoft data recovery for Mac also supports over 50 file formats. The data recovery Mac software can recover data from external and internal drives, USB drives, iPods, digital camera, memory cards, and portable media players. Visit http://www.iskysoft.com/data-recovery-mac/ to know how the software works.



The software can also recover files from an emptied trash in Mac systems. The iSkysoft emptied trash recovery Mac software allows users to choose from four recovery modes, according to the developers. The Lost Data Recovery mode can recover files faster than other modes, while the Raw Data Recovery mode can fully recover the files but takes more time in doing so. The software features a ‘Preview’ feature which allows users to see the files that can be recovered and select from it. The company explains that even if the trash is emptied, the files are not physically deleted from the Mac system. iSkysoft also recommends users to stop using their Mac until the software can recover the lost files.



Visit this link to learn more about the features and recovery modes of iSkysoft emptied trash recovery for Mac systems.



About iSkysoft.com

iSkysoft was formally established in the year 2004 by a group of talented computer lovers so as to develop multimedia software for Windows platform. The company eventually started developing Mac software owing to the popularity of Apple devices. Presently, iSkysoft provides various software solutions including Data recovery software, PDF editors, YouTube Downloader series, Video converter, DVD creators etc. As of 2007, the company started devoting themselves to developing software solutions for Mac systems. iSkysoft is committed to providing user-friendly and easy-to-use software for Mac users at affordable prices.



Media Contact

iSkysoft Studio (China Headquarters)

8/F, Block A,

TCL Building, Gaoxin Ave.1.S,

Nanshan District

Shenzhen, Guangdong

P.R. China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

Web: www.iskysoft.com