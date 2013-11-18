Islamic Clothing Company Makes Fashion Statement in Muslim World

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- An Islamic clothing company has made an impressive fashion statement that most people normally wouldn’t consider possible with Muslim clothing. Instead of just producing “attire”, they are producing fashionable hijabs, scarves, dresses, tunics, and more. Artizara is all about following the Muslim religion while still keeping up with the latest trends. The company also specializes in Artisan Islamic jewelry and couture long dresses that contain hijabs .



Artizara makes the Muslim religion something to be proud of and show off the world. They feature Muslim print knits, which are tops that have Islamic/Muslim writing stitched across them like animated writing. Artizara is now including free shipping on USA orders that are over $100. They believe that hijabs and other Muslim fashionable clothing pieces can be worn proudly and gracefully with a sense of style. Artizara was founded in 2004 by two friends who wanted to bring their Islamic fashion ideas to the marketplace. Artizara has an intense vision that focuses on Muslim individuals being proud of the way they are dressed and the way they live their lives.



For more information on fashionable Muslim attire and Artizara’s vision, visit http://www.artizara.com/hijabs-scarves-wraps-hats . Artizara produces Islamic clothing and follows the rules of the traditional Islamic virtues and values but with a modern fashion that anyone can appreciate. This Islamic-based clothing company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with a stunning A+ rating and has been featured on TV and interviewed by NPR.



Following religious roots by wearing the suggested clothing attired doesn’t have to be boring or unbearable. Artizara is a modern Islamic-based clothing company that started off with 2 friends and has grown to an online store with respect and admiration from their customers. They make it possible to follow the Islamic roots and stay trendy and with modern fashion times as well.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com/hijabs-scarves-wraps-hats or call 858-449-4810.