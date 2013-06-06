London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- A volcanic island discovered off the coast of Africa has been verified to have one of the most stable climates in the world.



The island covers an area of just over 2,000 square kilometres and ranges from lush green vegetation in the north to dry and arid terrain in the south. With over 300 days of sunshine on average, it will likely bring incredible benefits to many ailments associated with the world today.



The natives are very friendly and their love of life, family and friends can be extremely contagious.



Those visiting the island have commented on how the natives have inspired them to reassess their own lives and help them find true meaning.



With so much to uncover from this Shangri La, a site was set up to catalogue the results of all the tests and discoveries on this island.



New findings are happening on a regular basis and the website serves the purpose of documenting everything in a clear and engaging manner.



