Island Girls Brand Kicks off Their Bohemian Clothing Line with Style

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- With spring officially here and the summer season right around the corner, women of all ages are clearing out the closet, putting away the sweaters and boots and shopping this year's spring/summer trends. Every change of season proves to be an exciting and perfect time to add new pieces to the wardrobe and the bohemian fashion style or boho for short will continue to be a strong fashion trend this year. The Boho style remains popular with women of all ages because the style is casual and relaxed yet has a bit of an edge which can border on a touch of hippie style or even vintage. More importantly to consumers of all ages, boho fashion offers great style at exceptional prices.



"To make the most of clothing dollars, many turn to boho chic clothing stores, such as Island Girls Brand, as one can get amazing clothes at great prices and everyone loves the bohemian fashion style," Alma Lebron of Island Girls Brand declares.



The Young Hearts Live Free island girl clothing line remains popular as the clothes are great for a day out on the beach or hanging around with friends. From crop and heartbreaker tees to high waisted pants and gypsy skirts, one finds an outfit for every day of the week. "Consumers find clothes they love at prices that are incredibly low and of exceptional quality," Lebron explains.



Others head to Island Girls Brand to purchase accessories for outfits they already own. The M16 jewelry line features items such as a set of 12 gold bangles, gold semi circle black moon studs, and a gold micro heart mid ring. "Shoppers are sure to find one or more items they love that will complete outfits they are buying or those they already own. Be sure to check out unique pieces, such as the pink and citrus green beaded bracelet or the pink flower orange beaded bracelet, as these items won't be found anywhere else," Lebron continues.



Vintage clothing and swimwear continues to be popular with a number of buyers, and Island Girls Brand understands this also. The key to being successful in the fashion industry is understanding that each consumer has her own unique style and finding pieces that fit this style. Island Girls Brand offers everything from dresses and rompers to swimwear and unusual accessories such as an Arabian nights headpiece and blue turban. Be sure to consider a number of items available through the site for that perfect look for spring or summer or for whatever occasion you may be buying for at any given time," Lebron states.



About Island Girls Brand

A one of a kind fashion store found only on the Internet, Island Girls Brand celebrates life on the islands along with the free spirited sense island girls are known for. The clothing line embraces the richness and beauty of island life and nature in general. Island Girls Brand believes that, through carefully selected pieces and the universal world of fashion, anyone can live the life of an island girl. The brand embodies a lifestyle, one that finds inspiration in art, music, family, and the beauty and richness of life on the islands.