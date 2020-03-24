Island Pools & Patios Discusses How It's Not Too Late to Resurface a Pool in Latest Blog Post

Cape May Court House, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Spring is well on its way, which means that soon pool owners will begin their annual pool opening processes. For owners of older pools or pools that may have taken damage over the winter, the best time to request a pool resurfacing service is now. In a recent blog post, Island Pools & Patios, a highly-regarded pool renovations provider in NJ, explains why the winter is an excellent time to repair the discoloration, cracks, stains, and worn away walls and tiles with pool resurfacing services.



Island Pools & Patios recommends requesting almost all pool services during the colder months, and they explain in their article that outdoor pool owners are not using their pools yet, making the cooler months ideal for pool resurfacing. The pool experts also explain that, if pools' surfaces are wearing away or getting rough, they could cause harm to swimmers when they come in contact. Additionally, cracks and leaks in the concrete could cause faster water drainage, floods in the yard, and appearance issues.



Finally, their professionals elaborate on the aesthetic benefits of having pools resurfaced early in the year. Pool owners need pool upgrades every once in a while to keep their property attractive and create a backyard oasis ready for summer parties and BBQs. This exceptional pool resurfacing company in Cape May County performs top-rated basin renovations and tile replacements, and offers many color and material options.



For more information on pool resurfacing options or to request a pool surface before the weather heats up, visit https://islandpoolsnj.com/ and call Island Pools & Patios today.



About Island Pools & Patios

As a family owned and operated business, the team at Island Pools & Patios prides itself on being a one-stop shop for all pool and outdoor living needs. From a simple water test to a total yard remodel, its highly trained staff has the knowledge and years of experience to make any dream project a reality, and they strive to make all of their customers a part of the Island Pools & Patios family.



To learn more, please visit https://islandpoolsnj.com/.