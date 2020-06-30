Island Pools & Patios Encourages Homeowners to Open Pools Sooner Than Later

Cape May, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- The Island Pools & Patio team, one of the leading pool installers in the Margate area, recommends that every homeowner should seek to open their pools soon if they have not done so already. Regardless of how well a pool was closed, opening a pool will become more difficult and expensive the longer an individual waits, due to the increased risk of algae and greater expense associated with getting a pool operational.



Ideally, a pool would remain open year-round, but in some areas, the winter months can damage a pool's equipment. Depending on when a homeowner closes their pool, there is a chance that the pool will need a new liner or a fresh finish if a late-season algae bloom occurs while the pool is covered.



Algae presents a second problem when it comes time to open a pool because springtime typically sees a second algae bloom. This often occurs in pools that use a mesh cover, which allows sunlight to reach the water. The longer the algae is allowed to grow in the pool's water, the harder it's going to be to clean up when the pool is opened.



In addition to algae, homeowners should be aware of the natural conditions around the pool and how that will affect the opening process. In areas where there's a high level of pollen, pools present the ideal conditions to create a carpet of yellow film atop it. There is also an increased risk of additional debris getting beneath the cover and damaging the pool if there are trees or shrubbery around.



Once temperatures are consistently warm, homeowners need to open their pool to minimize the amount of labor it takes to make it safe. Homeowners who want more information on when to open their pool from an expert pool service company in Wildwood should visit https://islandpoolsnj.com/.



