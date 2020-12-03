Island Pools & Patios Still Available for Pool Service and Maintenance in and Around Wildwood, NJ

Cape May Court House, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Island Pools & Patios is still scheduling appointments for individuals searching for pool maintenance services in Wildwood and the surrounding area. Many have come to see swimming pools as a staple of warmer weather, but they have a highly storied history, beginning back in ancient times, stretching into the 20th century, that allows the swimming pool to exist as it does today.



Pools as a structure have a history stretching back to the ancient civilizations of the Indus Valley. The Great Bath, a public pool located in modern-day Pakistan, is one of the earliest signs of a public pool, though it's believed that The Great Bath was used more for spiritual rituals than cleanliness or exercise. However, public pools are usually associated with the ancient Romans and Greeks, who made public baths an integral part of their city planning and set the stage for what came in the 20th century.



In the late 19th century, the first public pool was opened in the United States to help keep the community cool since air conditioning had not yet been invented. By the early 20th century, the idea of owning a pool had begun to take hold among the wealthy, who installed private, concrete pools in their residences. Eventually, the idea of owning pools caught on, especially when hotels and motels began to use them as a marketing tool to improve their brand image.



With the 20th century came changes in pool building materials and methods, which dropped the cost of owning a pool considerably and improving access to more individuals across the U.S. Due to these advances, millions across the country can enjoy their own private swimming pool to cool off, exercise, or simply unwind at the end of a long day.



