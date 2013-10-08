Island Trends Looks Forward to the Arrival of the FitFlop Cha Cha in October 2013

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Island Trends awaits the arrival of the highly anticipated FitFlop Cha Cha sandals in mid October. The FitFlop Cha Cha sandals have garnered worldwide attention after being released first in Thailand, Europe and coming soon to the USA in October. The Cha Cha sandals received over 1,000 likes on the FitFlop Facebook page in August 2013.



The Nation (http://www.nationmultimedia.com) reports that FitFlop Thailand received the FitFlop Cha Cha 3 months before any other country and the launch party for the FitFlop Cha Cha Sandals in Thailand was attended by the British ambassador to Thailand. The Cha Cha sandals also received over 1,000 likes on the FitFlop Facebook page in August 2013.



The FitFlop Cha Cha sandals will be available in 6 colors including Black, Bronze, Passion Fruit, Sapphire, Ruby and Nimbus Silver. The FitFlop Cha Cha Sandals feature a cascade of beaded charms that move to the rhythm of your feet. Island Trends recommends signing up for the Island Trends e-newsletter to receive notification on the arrival of the FitFlip Cha Cha sandals at Island Trends in October.



Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is the premier destination for upscale, island inspired clothing, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men and women. Founded in 2001, Island Trends has locations on Marco Island and on 5th Avenue South in Southwest Florida, and ships globally from orders placed online at www.islandtrends.com.