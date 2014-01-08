Island Trends Now Holding Third Annual "Holy Cow, It's Cold Sale"

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Island Trends has launched its 3rd annual "Holy Cow, It’s Cold Sale" on cold weather designer clothing and shoes for Men and Women. The freezing temperatures that blanket most of the United States have caused a spike in the sales of sweaters, boots and cold weather apparel.



The Island Trend's Sweater and Boot Sale is just in time for the arctic plunge. Brands that are featured include Tommy Bahama, Robert Graham, UGGs, FitFlop to name a few. A polar blast of savings, ranging from 20% to 60% make it easy to stay warm in style.



Men's half zip, pullover sweaters from Tommy Bahama are a casual way to stay warm on brutally cold days. Luxury crafted, Robert Graham sweaters offer a warm layer of style to combat the wave of cold weather. Women's sweaters come in popular v-neck styles as well as scoop neck designs that are great for showing off necklaces. Figure flattering Tommy Bahama sweaters for women are available in solid colors and stripe styles that offer a fashionable look when paired with FitFlop boots.



Keeping feet warm is essential for staying comfortable in super cold weather. Many Women's Uggs are crafted with sheep skin, which provides a cozy interior for feet. Infusing comfort and style, FitFlop boots are ideal for staying warm on the go due to their Microwobbleboard™ midsole that keeps feet healthy and supported. The right boot is crucial for keeping toes warm during the arctic chill.



Island Trends Marco Island store will be open during regular business hours from 9 am to 6 pm EST. The Naples store is open from noon to 9 pm daily. Island Trends also announced its annual tent sale on Marco Island. The event will take place from January 17th thru January 20th over the Martin Luther King Holiday weekend.



Florida-based Island Trends has store locations in Marco Island and Naples, and can be reached by calling (239) 963-4227 or (239) 465-0292 or by visiting www.islandtrends.com.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.