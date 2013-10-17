Island Trends Plans 3 Day October "HULAWEEN" Tent Sale Extravaganza at Marco Island Boutique

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Marco Island, FL (October 16, 2013) Island Trends plans a three day "HULAWEEN" tent sale extravaganza event at the Marco Island store for October 25-27, 2013. The Island Trends "HULAWEEN" tent sale will feature men’s and women’s clothing, footwear, swimwear, accessories and fragrances at savings of 30% to 70% off.



An outdoor tent provided by Marco Island Party Rentals will be located in front of the Island Trends Marco Island store. The tent will provide additional space to feature rolling racks and tables of sale merchandise. An advance preview of clearance items for the tent sale can be seen online at http://www.islandtrends.com/clearance-1039.



Sale items include men’s sport shirts from Robert Graham, Bugatchi, and Luchiano Visconti, shorts from Tailor Vintage and men’s polo shirts at savings up to 50% off. Shoppers can choose from over 150 styles of clearance shoes and sandals starting at $39.99 from FitFlop, Juil, Orthaheel, Olukai, SWIMS and TOMS. A large selection of women’s tops, capris, shorts, dresses and swimwear from Tribal, Trina Turk, Sperry, Robert Graham, Miraclebody, and Ethyl is available at price of 50% to 70% off.



Island Trends Marco Island store will be open during regular business hours from 9 am to 6 pm EST during the tent sale extravaganza. The "HULAWEEN" three day event in October will be Island Trends first tent sale of the Fall 2013 season. Upcoming tent sales include a November and December tent sale.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.