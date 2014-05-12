Island Trends Presents the 2014 Graduation Gift Guide

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Island Trends unveils the 2014 Graduation Gift Guide, a unique list of gifts for graduation. Island Trends makes gift giving easy with complimentary gift boxes, free shipping and free gifts with regular price purchases of $125 available in store or online.



Island Trends Graduation Gift Guide:



1. Reversible Swimwear – The versatile gift for graduates is a reversible swimsuit by Tommy Bahama that features two differently styled suits in one such as the Tommy Bahama Naples Surf Rider Reversible Swim Trunks for men that was recently featured in Travel and Leisure's April 2014 issue or the Tommy Bahama Tiki Isle Reversible Halter Bikini for women.



2. Water Friendly Shoes – The water friendly gift for graduates is a pair of SWIMS. SWIMS shoes are styled like a traditional loafer but made of water friendly materials. SWIMS can be worn to the office or the beach. SWIMS have been featured on the Today Show, GQ and Oprah Magazine.



3. T-Shirts – The gift for the globe hopping graduate is the Southern Tide Skipjack World T-Shirt and Southern Tide Sailboat T-Shirt that feature globes and maps.



4. Polo Shirts – The classic gift for graduates is a polo shirt. Polo shirts by Johnnie-O are classically styled polo shirts that feature a surfer and surf board logo.



5. Reversible Shorts –The versatile gifts for graduates are Tailor Vintage Reversible Shorts that offer one pair of shorts with two different looks. Tailor Vintage shorts feature a pattern print on one side and a solid color on the other side.



6. TOMS SHOES – The meaningful gift for graduates is a pair of TOMS Shoes. TOMS give back to children in need with every shoe purchase through the One for One Movement. TOMS shoes are available for men and women.



7. Cologne and Grooming Products – The practical gifts for graduates are cologne and grooming products from Jack Black, Zirh Skincare and John Varvatos.



8. Bags: The travel friendly gift for graduates are SWIMS water resistant travel bags and Robert Graham tech friendly bags that can be easily packed for adventures via train, plane or automobile.



9. Hat: The stylish gift for graduates is a hat. Baseball caps, fedoras, visors and safari hats offer style and sun protection.



10. Watch: The one size fits most gift for graduation is a Tommy Bahama Watch. Tommy Bahama Watches are sleek, durable and dialed in to the good life. All Tommy Bahama Relax Watches are water-resistant from 165-660 feet.



About Island Trends

Island Trends has two retail locations in Southwest Florida. The Island Trends flagship boutique is located at 938 N Collier Blvd in Marco Island, Florida and is open daily from 9am to 6pm EST. The second boutique is located at 850 5th Avenue South in downtown Naples, Florida and is open Sunday from 11am to 8pm EST and Monday thru Saturday from noon to pm EST. Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.