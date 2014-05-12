Island Trends Presents the 2014 Tropical Father's Day Gift Guide

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- ISLAND TRENDS 2014 TROPICAL FATHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE



1. Robert Graham Limited Edition Shirts – The one of a kind gift of style is a Robert Graham Limited Edition shirt. The stylish Robert Graham Limited Edition men’s shirts are like pieces of art, each shirt is individually numbered and features unique embroidery and prints. Shop the Robert Graham Limited Edition Moulson Shirt which features a boat scene on the back or the Robert Graham Marky Mark with a white background and paisley print.



2. SWIMS Shoes – The water friendly gift of SWIMS is perfect for the guy that loves to sail, spend time at the beach, and enjoys island hopping. Featured on the Today Show and GQ, SWIMS offers a collection of water friendly lace, penny and sport loafers, travel bags, and beach towels that are the perfect blend of style and functionality for men of all ages!



3. Watches – The stylish and one size fits most gift for dad is a Tommy Bahama Watch. Tommy Bahama Watches are sleek, durable and dialed in to the good life. All Tommy Bahama Relax Watches are water-resistant from 165-660 feet.



4. Tommy Bahama Shirts – The most tropical gift for dad is Tommy Bahama. Upgrade dad’s style with a new Tommy Bahama shirt that will make him feel as good as he looks. Choose from a variety of tropical print camp shirts, graphic tees, polo shirts, and lightweight sport shirts.



5. John Varvatos Artisan Cologne – The classic gift for dad is cologne but take it up a notch with John Varvatos Artisan cologne that smells clean and refreshing with notes of citrus and wood. John Varvatos Artisan cologne is packaged in a handsome rattan bottle shaped like a flask.



6. Nat Nast – The retro gift for dad is a Nat Nast shirt inspired by the vintage bowling shirts of the 60’s. Nat Nast Luxury Original silk shirts offer a distinguished style that will last for years.



7. Tommy Bahama Relaxology Footwear – The relaxed gift for dad is a pair or Tommy Bahama Relaxology shoes. Put RELAX in front of OLOGY and you have a subject that only the people at Tommy Bahama could be expert at studying! Treat dad to a pair of these lightweight shoes with memory foam cushioning and let dad kick up his heels and relax!



8. Fishing Inspired Shirts – The sporty gift for dad is the Island Trends fishing inspired t-shirt collection, for the Dad who loves to fish. Choose the Skipjack tee, the Saltwater Fly and the Bonefish t-shirts from Southern Tide or shop fun prints from the Margaritaville line.



9. Reversible Shorts – The versatile gift for dad is the 2 styles in 1 reversible shorts and swim trunks from Tommy Bahama, Tailor Vintage and Southern Tide.



10. Poo Pourri – The practical gift for dad is Poo Pourri - YES, it is a REAL product, and YES, it does work! You can help him leave the toilet smelling better than he found it with Poo~Pourri. Poo-Pourri is a blend of essential oils that virtually eliminates bathroom odors! Get him a more masculine scent this Father’s Day like the Royal Flush and he’ll be happy you did.



Island Trends makes gift giving easy with complimentary gift boxes, free shipping and free gifts with regular price purchases of $125. Just mention the code: gift in store at either of the Island Trends boutiques and online to receive these special offers. Gifts featured in the Island Trends 2014 Tropical Father’s Day Gift Guide can be purchased by visiting the Naples or Marco Island, Fl stores or by shopping online at www.islandtrends.com.



Island Trends has two retail locations in Southwest Florida. The Island Trends flagship boutique is located at 938 N Collier Blvd in Marco Island, Florida and is open daily from 9am to 6pm EST. The second boutique is located at 850 5th Avenue South in downtown Naples, Florida and is open Sunday from 11am to 8pm EST and Monday thru Saturday from noon to pm EST.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.