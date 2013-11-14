Island Trends Supporting Men's Health Awareness

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Island Trends (islandtrends.com), an online clothing outlet, has announced its intention to support men’s health awareness through a movement in conjunction with TOMS Men’s Shoes and Movember, a major men’s health awareness organization. With every purchase of TOMS shoes, TOMS will provide a new pair of shoes to a child in need in an attempt to raise awareness around the world about cancers affecting men. This is the fourth year in a row TOMS and Movember have partnered for the sake of men’s health awareness, with both entities noting that both men and women can show their support for men’s health through the purchase of the limited edition TOMS Movember-inspired classic shoes sold at stores and via http://www.islandtrends.com/toms-mens-shoes-1927.



As an “official global charity,” Movember’s vision is rooted in a desire to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. During November of each year, the international organization is instrumental in getting men around the world to grow mustaches on their faces -- millions at a time -- in a sign that has defined them, while vital funds and awareness are routinely raised in an effort to battle testicular and prostate cancer – even mental health challenges. On a global basis, the funds raised by Movember support world-class men’s health programs that work to fight these conditions and concentrate on such elements and factors as research, living with and beyond mental illness, staying mentally healthy, living with and beyond cancer, and awareness and education to satisfy the organization’s vision.



Since its humble beginnings in Melbourne, Australia in 2003, Movember has evolved into a “truly global movement,” inspiring more than three million “Mo Bros and Mo Sisters” to participate across 21 countries worldwide – from Moscow to Rio de Janeiro and everywhere in between.



In other Movember news, the organization is looking for new Mo Bros to get involved by “crafting their own Mo” – that is, growing a moustache for the 30 days of November to bring much needed awareness to men’s health issues by prompting conversations wherever they go.



Florida-based Island Trends has store locations in Marco Island and Naples, and can be reached by calling (239) 963-4227 or (239)465-0292 or by visiting www.islandtrends.com.



More information about Movember and everything it does can be obtained by visiting www.movember.com or by calling its Culver City, CA, USA office at (310) 450-3399.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.